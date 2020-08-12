Global  
 

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation's largest city went back into lockdown.

Authorities have found four cases of the virus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. The news came as an unpleasant surprise to many and raised questions about whether the nation's general election would go ahead as planned next month.

Authorities said two of the people who had tested positive had traveled to the tourist city of Rotorua last weekend while suffering symptoms, and they were now trying to track their movements.

“We are working with urgency to find out what places the family may have visited while in Rotorua over the weekend," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. “But the important thing is here, people in Rotorua and indeed around the country should be vigilant about their health and seek advice if they have symptoms.”

Auckland was moved to Alert Level 3 at midday Wednesday, a designation initially set to continue through midnight Friday. That means that non-essential workers are required to stay home, while bars, restaurants and most businesses will be closed.

The rest of the country was moved to Alert Level 2, meaning that mass gatherings are limited to 100 attendees and people are required to socially distance themselves.

Bloomfield said they would use genome sequencing as part of their effort to find the source of the new outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had worked quickly to impose the Auckland lockdown measures after first learning about the cases Tuesday afternoon.

“We are taking a rapid response to break the chain of...
Video Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected

New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected 00:50

 People rushed to supermarkets in New Zealand after the country announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections after more than 100 days without cases.

