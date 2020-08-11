Paleo diet found to improve blood cholesterol and reduces fatigue in multiple sclerosis patients

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study shows plant-based diets high in carbs can improve insulin sensitivity in type 1 diabetes



According to new case studies, plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes. The two case studies are done.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published on July 25, 2020 Protein Used To Treat MS, Asthma Shows Promise In Treating COVID-19



Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein involved in the body's immune response. Originally developed to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, it's also been used to treat.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:41 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this