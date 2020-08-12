Acting DHS Secretary Wolf: Retreat of federal officers from Portland has only made the riots worse
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () (Natural News) On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed that there have been 12 riots in the 10 days since the DHS struck a deal with the Oregon state government for to have the federal law enforcement officers stationed in Portland to leave the city. “It’s been 10 days since the agreement between DHS and Oregon,”...
Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a..
