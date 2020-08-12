Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Acting DHS Secretary Wolf: Retreat of federal officers from Portland has only made the riots worse

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed that there have been 12 riots in the 10 days since the DHS struck a deal with the Oregon state government for to have the federal law enforcement officers stationed in Portland to leave the city. “It’s been 10 days since the agreement between DHS and Oregon,”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. federal troops 'abandoned' by Portland officials: DHS [Video]

U.S. federal troops 'abandoned' by Portland officials: DHS

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday at a Senate Homeland Security hearing said U.S. federal troops in Portland were 'abandoned due to the dangerous policies by local..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published
Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw [Video]

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

[NFA] Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Portland protesters counter teargas with leaf blowers in standoff with federal troops [Video]

Portland protesters counter teargas with leaf blowers in standoff with federal troops

Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

DHS's Chad Wolf: Agency Will Keep Officers in Portland

 The Department of Homeland Security will keep its law enforcement personnel in place in Portland to protect federal properties, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf...
Newsmax


Tweets about this