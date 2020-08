Black Lives Matter stages protest in Chicago, claiming looting and rioting shouldn't be a crime Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(Natural News) The Black Lives Matter chapter in Chicago staged a rally on Monday, August 10, to denounce the city’s Democratic mayor, Lori Lightfoot, as well as the Chicago Police Department (CPD) for cracking down on their riots and arresting their members. More than 100 BLM demonstrators were arrested on Sunday following a night of widespread looting... 👓 View full article