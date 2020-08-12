Global  
 

Curcumin found to have protective effects against stomach cancer

(Natural News) Curcumin, the main bioactive compound in turmeric (Curcuma longa), can be utilized in the prevention and treatment of stomach cancer, according to a team of scientists from the Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP) and the Federal University of Para (UFPA) in Brazil. Published in the journal Epigenomics, their findings underscored the cellular mechanisms behind curcumin’s...
