Lives Lost: Woman who performanced Shakespeare on the street

She had all the makings of a rising star, someone who wrote, directed and acted in her own plays in her 20s and attended one of the country's top drama schools around the same time as Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver.But unlike those stars, Margaret Holloway never made it to Broadway or Hollywood.Instead, the 68-year-old's stage was the New Haven streets where she lived and became known as "The Shakespeare Lady" for her gritty, intense, colorful and sometimes over-the-top performances of the bard's "Macbeth" and "Hamlet.""It was absolutely electrifying," said Richard Dailey, a writer and filmmaker who lives in Paris and spent time with Holloway in the 1990s when he was filming a short documentary about her called "God Didn't Give Me a Week's Notice.""She became alive and was just transformed," he said of Holloway, who died of coronavirus in May.___EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of an ongoing series of stories remembering people who have died from the coronavirus around the world.___Often homeless and hobbled by drug addiction and mental illness, she spent decades on and off the streets. But her performances almost always left an impression, sometimes drawing the ire of merchants. Still, she befriended many residents, including a former mayor.She was estranged from her family, so she relied on friends and acquaintances to keep her company, give her money and supplies and occasionally arrange for meals at local restaurants. Needing to make a few extra bucks, she would stop passers-by outside Clark's restaurant, Willoughby's coffee shops or theaters at Yale and ask to perform a scene from Shakespeare.Holloway would then take a breath, steady herself and then begin reciting, her mouth quivering, eyes wide. Her...


