Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lives Lost: Woman who performanced Shakespeare on the street

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — She had all the makings of a rising star, someone who wrote, directed and acted in her own plays in her 20s and attended one of the country's top drama schools around the same time as Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver.

But unlike those stars, Margaret Holloway never made it to Broadway or Hollywood.

Instead, the 68-year-old's stage was the New Haven streets where she lived and became known as "The Shakespeare Lady" for her gritty, intense, colorful and sometimes over-the-top performances of the bard's "Macbeth" and “Hamlet.”

“It was absolutely electrifying,” said Richard Dailey, a writer and filmmaker who lives in Paris and spent time with Holloway in the 1990s when he was filming a short documentary about her called “God Didn’t Give Me a Week’s Notice."

“She became alive and was just transformed,” he said of Holloway, who died of coronavirus in May.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of an ongoing series of stories remembering people who have died from the coronavirus around the world.

___

Often homeless and hobbled by drug addiction and mental illness, she spent decades on and off the streets. But her performances almost always left an impression, sometimes drawing the ire of merchants. Still, she befriended many residents, including a former mayor.

She was estranged from her family, so she relied on friends and acquaintances to keep her company, give her money and supplies and occasionally arrange for meals at local restaurants. Needing to make a few extra bucks, she would stop passers-by outside Clark's restaurant, Willoughby's coffee shops or theaters at Yale and ask to perform a scene from Shakespeare.

Holloway would then take a breath, steady herself and then begin reciting, her mouth quivering, eyes wide. Her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tourists haggle with vendor in India in surprising and typically Canadian fashion [Video]

Tourists haggle with vendor in India in surprising and typically Canadian fashion

Canada is not known for being the world's leader or superpower. Canadians don't have the biggest military presence, or the most money. But they are known worldwide for their easygoing..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
Woman with Down syndrome outlines discrimination in powerful TikTok [Video]

Woman with Down syndrome outlines discrimination in powerful TikTok

Charlotte Woodward is a woman with Down syndrome.She also works as a community outreach associate for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).So, as she explained to In The Know, the issues she..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published
Woman Hit, Killed By Car In Concord [Video]

Woman Hit, Killed By Car In Concord

A woman was hit and killed by a car in the area of Main and Thoreau Street in Concord.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:14Published

Tweets about this

theObituaries

The Obituaries Lives Lost: Woman who performed Shakespeare on the street - ABC News https://t.co/8icS3ZYCwU 9 hours ago

theObituaries

The Obituaries Lives Lost: Woman who performed Shakespeare on the street - WSIL TV https://t.co/dLUdk957Kb 11 hours ago

OklaVoter

Joe Gerard 🌈 Lives Lost: Woman who performanced Shakespeare on the street - The Associated Press https://t.co/eEkSUulZCn via @GoogleNews 1 day ago

MaccloskeySandi

sandi maccloskey Lives Lost: Woman who performed Shakespeare on the street https://t.co/RLIvR1WNii ❤️ 1 day ago

pghntr

pghntr What an amazing story! Lives Lost: Woman who performed Shakespeare on the street https://t.co/9MXPIyEvdL 1 day ago

RNA7

J. H. Math-Hues🧢 RT @Local4News: Lives Lost: Woman who performanced Shakespeare on the street https://t.co/dZSwzsMQDr 1 day ago

kgburke3

Kathleen Burke RT @WGNRadioNews: Lives Lost: Woman who performanced Shakespeare on the street https://t.co/B8Ehdy7kfH 2 days ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Lives Lost: Woman who performed Shakespeare on the street https://t.co/dI9o3h3fO3 2 days ago