BREAKING: Millie Weaver wasn't arrested; she was ABDUCTED by the deep state and is being held for possible interrogation

NaturalNews.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) We are now living in an era characterized by the total collapse of the rule of law. The deep state is run by lawless, treasonous criminals who will do anything to silence critics and whistleblowers, and when Millie Weaver (“Millennial Millie”) began releasing a new documentary film today called “Shadow Gate,” the deep...
