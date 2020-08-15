Popular tourist sites on the Navajo Nation can reopen soon Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )





Much of the Navajo Nation has been closed since March as the



Overlooks and restrooms at Canyon de Chelly National Monument will be accessible to tourists. But visitor centers will be closed there and at Hubbell Trading Post National Monument and Navajo National Monument. Ranger-led hikes also won't be available. All three sites are managed at least partly by the National Park Service.



“It's really important for the National Park Service, especially in that area, to follow the lead the Navajo Nation has taken and slowly approach the three openings,” agency spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo said.



Staff will be busy this weekend putting up signs, updating websites and social media accounts, and preparing for visitors at a time parks are usually bustling with tourists, she saidd.



Goulding's Lodge near Monument Valley also was getting ready for tourists. It has for months mainly hosted people traveling through the reservation who weren't able to visit the tribal park known for towering sandstone buttes, marketing manager Monica Lafont said.



“We have never really shut down. We just jumped into the mindset of 100% precaution, and our policy and procedures are enforced,” she said.



The tribe's plan has four color-coded phases for reopening — red with the highest restrictions, orange, yellow and green, which... FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Popular tourist destinations on the Navajo Nation, including Canyon de Chelly, can welcome back tourists Monday under the tribe's reopening plan.Much of the Navajo Nation has been closed since March as the coronavirus swept through the reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. The tribe released a plan this week that allows hair salons and barber shops to open by appointment only, businesses to operate at 25% of maximum capacity, and the reopening of marinas and parks with safeguards.Overlooks and restrooms at Canyon de Chelly National Monument will be accessible to tourists. But visitor centers will be closed there and at Hubbell Trading Post National Monument and Navajo National Monument. Ranger-led hikes also won't be available. All three sites are managed at least partly by the National Park Service.“It's really important for the National Park Service, especially in that area, to follow the lead the Navajo Nation has taken and slowly approach the three openings,” agency spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo said.Staff will be busy this weekend putting up signs, updating websites and social media accounts, and preparing for visitors at a time parks are usually bustling with tourists, she saidd.Goulding's Lodge near Monument Valley also was getting ready for tourists. It has for months mainly hosted people traveling through the reservation who weren't able to visit the tribal park known for towering sandstone buttes, marketing manager Monica Lafont said.“We have never really shut down. We just jumped into the mindset of 100% precaution, and our policy and procedures are enforced,” she said.The tribe's plan has four color-coded phases for reopening — red with the highest restrictions, orange, yellow and green, which... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Popular tourist sites on the Navajo Nation can reopen soon Popular tourist destinations on the Navajo Nation, including Canyon de Chelly, can start welcoming back tourists Monday under the tribe's reopening plan

Newsday 5 hours ago





Tweets about this Gop_2020 Popular tourist sites on the Navajo Nation can reopen soon https://t.co/SBUfYKfIR7 39 minutes ago Basmin Nadra RT @IndianCountry: "It's really important for the National Park Service, especially in that area, to follow the lead the Navajo Nation has… 1 hour ago KSL 5 TV Popular tourist destinations on the Navajo Nation, including Canyon de Chelly, can welcome back tourists Monday und… https://t.co/qzkxPsF8Hn 2 hours ago CarRentalColoradoSpr Popular tourist sites on the Navajo Nation can reopen soon https://t.co/lxejUvxf5D #usa 2 hours ago madhunews Popular Tourist Sites on the Navajo Nation Can Reopen Soon https://t.co/KXKOHW7cUX 3 hours ago Emmanuel Aning Popular Tourist Sites on the Navajo Nation Can Reopen Soon https://t.co/CqvNpzNeVl https://t.co/q77O8gp16z 3 hours ago Lưu Thị Liên Tiên "Popular Tourist Sites on the Navajo Nation Can Reopen Soon" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/e2aCOkXrPM 4 hours ago Debbra Seehafer "Popular Tourist Sites on the Navajo Nation Can Reopen Soon" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/IWu4tgFj9b 4 hours ago