Was Millie Weaver secretly declared an "enemy combatant" by Obama's stay-behind deep state actors and arrested under the NDAA? Hodges asks key questions... Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) Dave Hodges of TheCommonSenseShow.com has posted a video that raises important new questions about the Millie Weaver arrest, including the fact that authorities are apparently claiming Weaver and her husband have been indicted under a “secret grand jury indictment.” Is this the Soviet Union or something? Since when are U.S. citizens arrested after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this