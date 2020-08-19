Goodyear prohibits employees from supporting Blue Lives Matter or MAGA, but BLM terrorists and LGBTQ are just fine
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () (Natural News) An employee at the Goodyear tire company has leaked a slide from a recent “diversity training session” depicting which political slogans are acceptable for company employees to embrace and promote, and which ones are not. And as we have come to expect, the acceptable ones are all far-left in nature. Goodyear’s zero-tolerance policy,...
President Donald Trump is calling for the public not to buy Goodyear tires after a report that the Akron tire maker is telling employees not to wear MAGA gear to work or use statements that include “Blue Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter.”