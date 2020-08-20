The Latest: India reports record number of new infections Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )





The 69,652 new cases reported Thursday push India’s total reported cases past 2.8 million, of which 2 million have recovered.



The Health Ministry says another 977 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising total deaths to 53,866.



India has conducted 3 million tests for the virus, but experts have urged increasing its testing capacity greatly, given India has the world’s second-highest population of 1.4 billion people.



It has the third-most reported cases in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, and has the fourth highest number of reported deaths behind the U.S., Brazil and Mexico.



India’s nationwide lockdown imposed in late March began easing in May and is now largely being enforced in high-risk areas.



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



CANBERRA, Australia — Australian lawmakers will for the first time be able to attend Parliament remotely due to new rules introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



.



