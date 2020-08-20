Global  
 

Portland rioters drag man from car and beat him senseless

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) A motorist was dragged from his car, forced to the ground, and beaten unconscious by Portland rioters on Sunday night, as lawlessness continues to reign with no law enforcement in sight. (Article by Dylan Gwinn republished from Breitbart.com) The incident was reported and shared by Andy Ngo, editor at-large of the Post Millennial....
