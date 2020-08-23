Global  
 

Rain, Surge And Wind: How To Understand Your Hurricane Risk

NPR Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Focus more on water, less on wind and beware the cone of uncertainty. Here's a simple guide for understanding hurricane risks.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California

Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California 00:54

 Hurricane Genevieve brings strong wind and rain to Mexico’s Baja California

