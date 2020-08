Global Knock Fresh peaches recalled in Canada after salmonella outbreak in U.S. - https://t.co/52cocOo7mk 5 minutes ago Dianne Mitchell RT @FoodProfessor: This is why we need a food recall app to protect our own produce. Many Canadians will now stop buying Canadian peache… 6 minutes ago MELLOW CELLO RT @Sylvia_FineArt: Fresh peaches recalled in Canada after salmonella outbreak in U.S. | CBC News https://t.co/YH6xUhMgOS 2 hours ago The Food Professor This is why we need a food recall app to protect our own produce. Many Canadians will now stop buying Canadian p… https://t.co/LnNH5XaW0v 2 hours ago Kim Buckley RT @cbcmarketplace: Fresh peaches from a California company are being recalled after a salmonella outbreak in the United States. The recall… 3 hours ago 🖤Richelle🖤 Fresh peaches recalled in Canada after salmonella outbreak in U.S. https://t.co/jbXoewTVnS 3 hours ago gurpreet sra RT @CBCToronto: Canadians are being warned to avoid some fresh peaches from a California company after a salmonella outbreak in the United… 4 hours ago Meghan Berehula Fresh peaches recalled in Canada after salmonella outbreak in U.S. https://t.co/vAD1ZYTgcV 5 hours ago