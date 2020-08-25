Convalescent Plasma: Use on COVID-19 Patients Inconclusive
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that it would approve the emergency use authorization, or EUA, of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. But scientists say that the government's action is premature since the treatment has not been proven safe and...
Convalescent plasma is created from the blood of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
CNN reports convalescent plasma already shown some success in two other deadly coronaviruses: MERS and SARS.
However, like blood, convalescent plasma is in limited supply and must come...
President Donald Trump said a coronavirus treatment that involves blood plasma donated by people who’ve recovered from Covid-19 will be expanded to more sick... WorldNews Also reported by •Newsday •HNGN •RTTNews