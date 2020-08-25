Global  
 



Convalescent Plasma: Use on COVID-19 Patients Inconclusive

Newsmax Tuesday, 25 August 2020
The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that it would approve the emergency use authorization, or EUA, of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. But scientists say that the government's action is premature since the treatment has not been proven safe and...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Convalescent Plasma May Receive Emergency Use Authorization To Treat COVID-19

Convalescent Plasma May Receive Emergency Use Authorization To Treat COVID-19 00:38

 Convalescent plasma is created from the blood of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports convalescent plasma already shown some success in two other deadly coronaviruses: MERS and SARS. However, like blood, convalescent plasma is in limited supply and must come...

