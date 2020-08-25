Global  
 

Louisiana and parts of Texas evacuate residents as Tropical Storm Laura intensifies

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) Thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Texas were forced to evacuate their homes due to Tropical Storm Laura. The storm is expected to be the season’s first major hurricane and make landfall on Louisiana and parts of Texas on Thursday. Laura, as well as Hurricane Marco, tore through the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. It...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Texas, Louisiana Residents Bracing For Hurricane Laura

Texas, Louisiana Residents Bracing For Hurricane Laura 01:51

 CBS4's Janet Shamlian reports how residents are getting ready.

