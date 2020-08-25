Louisiana and parts of Texas evacuate residents as Tropical Storm Laura intensifies
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () (Natural News) Thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Texas were forced to evacuate their homes due to Tropical Storm Laura. The storm is expected to be the season’s first major hurricane and make landfall on Louisiana and parts of Texas on Thursday. Laura, as well as Hurricane Marco, tore through the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. It...
The following stories are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Galveston issues voluntary evacuation for residents living in west end of Seawall, low-lying areas... bizjournals Also reported by •Independent
