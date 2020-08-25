Global  
 

Pope Francis endorses coronavirus "vaccines for all"

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020
(Natural News) Offering his take on the government’s response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church has indicated that he believes all people everywhere should get vaccinated. In a recent afternoon address, Pope Francis suggested that whatever vaccines are released for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) need to be made “universal...
