|
Kamala Harris wants to eliminate all private health insurance
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) For years, vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has been an outspoken opponent of private health insurance, suggesting on multiple occasions in the past that she would like to see it completely abolished. But now that she is aiming for the second-highest office in the land, Kamala is trying to lie her way straight...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this