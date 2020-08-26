Global  
 

CBS News describes Kenosha riots as "peaceful"

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020
(Natural News) After widespread looting, fires, violence and other destruction for a second night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, CBS News anchor Gayle King described the riots as “peaceful.” (Article by Paul Joseph Watson republished from Infowars.com) Yes, really. In yet another startling example of how the media is deliberately burying the bedlam unfolding on American streets...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin

Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin 02:03

 Protests are planned in our area following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin overnight. Protesters hit the streets there after cellphone video showed officers shooting a 29-year-old black man in the back several times, leaving him in serious condition. CBS News' Jericka Duncan...

