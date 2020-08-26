Global  
 

DOJ seeks data about COVID nursing home deaths from 4 states

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The Justice Department is seeking data about “orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents,” sending letters Wednesday to the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Officials say Wednesday that the Justice Department’s civil rights division is evaluating whether to initiate investigations under a federal law that protects the rights of people in state-run nursing homes and other facilities.

Prosecutors are trying to determine whether state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes could have led to deaths.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband says the federal government must ensure vulnerable nursing home patients “are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”
 The Department of Justice is requesting data from governors, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, that issued COVID-19 orders that may have resulted in deaths of nursing home residents. In addition to Michigan, letters were sent to the governors of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

