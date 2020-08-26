Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Illegal immigrant arrested after firing shots during Black Lives Matter protest: Authorities

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) An illegal alien from Mexico was arrested after he opened fire during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Denver, Colorado on May 30, authorities said. (Article by Zachary Stieber republished from TheEpochTimes.com) Felix Missael Alva was charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm. He does not yet have a lawyer listed and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Jacob Blake Protesters Clash With Officers Outside LAPD Headquarters

Jacob Blake Protesters Clash With Officers Outside LAPD Headquarters 01:41

 Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating against the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake and the Pasadena shooting of Anthony McClain clashed with police in downtown Los Angeles late Monday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

6 injured after explosives thrown at police [Video]

6 injured after explosives thrown at police

Rioters throw explosives at officers injuring half a dozen in violence that resulted in 18 arrests.The incident occurred in the American city of Seattle, located in the state of Washington, on 16th..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:18Published
Kenosha driver tours damaged city following violent protests [Video]

Kenosha driver tours damaged city following violent protests

Footage filmed on August 26 shows the damage caused in Kenosha after three nights of unrest. Devastated resident JR Pratcher drove through the area which he said was like ''an angel of death had..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published
Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting [Video]

Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting

Protesters read incendiary poems in front of the Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Large crowds marched through..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this

NutritionMagUsa

Nutrition Mag USA Nutrition>Kyle Rittenhouse is an American HERO. finally someon...https://t.co/FxJPIXawe5 #nutrition https://t.co/p8Qeszyktz 2 hours ago

tcgong

❌ TC RT @mirandadevine: Oh, this poor man. Sam Vigil, husband of murder victim Jackie. Crime-plagued Albuquerque police were overwhelmed. Fewer… 6 hours ago

NutritionMagUsa

Nutrition Mag USA Nutrition:Illegal immigrant arrested after firing shots during - https://t.co/LOhEEqxqMP #nutrition https://t.co/WjlJlQY7wa 10 hours ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Illegal immigrant arrested after firing shots during Black Lives Matter protest: Authorities - Global Pandem… https://t.co/mucvG4v7JB 13 hours ago

mirandadevine

Miranda Devine Oh, this poor man. Sam Vigil, husband of murder victim Jackie. Crime-plagued Albuquerque police were overwhelmed.… https://t.co/xSgUpsufmN 15 hours ago

RealDemocrat7

RealDemocrat Illegal Immigrant Arrested After Firing Shots During Black Lives Matter Protest: Authorities… https://t.co/NXjpoToRT4 17 hours ago

BettyEyes

Betty Pierce Illegal Immigrant Arrested After Firing Shots During Black Lives Matter Protest: Authorities https://t.co/mgAE5BBIwg via @epochtimes 1 day ago

leahthrive

Leah Persons RT @EpochTimes: An #IllegalAlien from #Mexico was arrested after he opened fire during a #BlackLivesMatter demonstration in #Denver on May… 2 days ago