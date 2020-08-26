Illegal immigrant arrested after firing shots during Black Lives Matter protest: Authorities Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

(Natural News) An illegal alien from Mexico was arrested after he opened fire during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Denver, Colorado on May 30, authorities said. (Article by Zachary Stieber republished from TheEpochTimes.com) Felix Missael Alva was charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm. He does not yet have a lawyer listed and... 👓 View full article

