Kyle Rittenhouse is an American HERO... finally someone stands up to BLM terror and shoots back in self-defense, taking out two BLM thugs
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () (Natural News) Kyle Rittenhouse is an American hero. Just 17 years old, he stood his ground when viciously attacked by violent Black Lives Matter thugs who were trying to beat him to death. Using an AR-15 and his wits, he managed to shoot three of his attackers, killing two of them and saving his own...
