Kyle Rittenhouse is an American HERO... finally someone stands up to BLM terror and shoots back in self-defense, taking out two BLM thugs

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) Kyle Rittenhouse is an American hero. Just 17 years old, he stood his ground when viciously attacked by violent Black Lives Matter thugs who were trying to beat him to death. Using an AR-15 and his wits, he managed to shoot three of his attackers, killing two of them and saving his own...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Teen Arrested In Connection To Shooting Near BLM Protest In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Teen Arrested In Connection To Shooting Near BLM Protest In Kenosha, Wisconsin 02:04

 CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on the arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Online Videos Appear To Show Kenosha Shooting Suspect Armed And Emboldened [Video]

Online Videos Appear To Show Kenosha Shooting Suspect Armed And Emboldened

CBS 2's Chris Tye examined several videos that appeared to show Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of shooting three people and leaving two of them dead during violence in Kenosha.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:39Published
