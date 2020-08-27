Water, Water, Every Where—And Now Scientists Know Where It Came From
Thursday, 27 August 2020 (
3 hours ago) Some unusual meteorites suggest that Earth got its water at its start, rather than forming dry and being watered by comets later on.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
NASA's 450,000-gallon water fountain
You are looking at about 450,000 gallons of water, going up 100 feet in the air. NASA uses this system to reduce extreme heat and energy generated by a rocket launch. This specifically is the Ignition..
Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:53 Published 1 day ago
Whirlpool scares locals during floods in Thailand
A raging whirlpool terrified stranded locals during floods in Sukhothai province, northern Thailand, on August 25.
The region was battered with water after strong currents in a river smashed through..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this