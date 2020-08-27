Global  
 

'Enough Is enough': CovCath Attorney Lin Wood offers to help Kyle Rittenhouse for free after GoFundMe shuts down legal defense fund

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) Lin Wood, the famed attorney who successfully represented Covington Catholic’s Nick Sandmann in multiple lawsuits against the media, graciously and heroically offered to help Kyle Rittenhouse for free on Thursday morning after GoFundMe suspended his legal defense fund. (Article by Chris Menahan republished from InformationLiberation.com) Rittenhouse is disturbingly being charged with first-degree murder for defending...
