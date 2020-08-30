Global  
 

Gun owners of America comes to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) On August 27, 2020, Gun Owners of America (GOA) Senior Vice President Erich Pratt issued a statement regarding Kyle Rittenhouse’s decision to act in self-defense. (Article by Jose Nino republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com) It read as follows: Based upon publicly available video evidence, it appears that Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense. And despite fake news media...
 Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha and the wounding of a third.

President Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse 'would have been killed' during confrontation with protesters [Video]

President Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse 'would have been killed' during confrontation with protesters

President Donald Trump said Kyle Rittenhouse "was in very big trouble" and "probably would have been killed" during a confrontation with protesters in Kenosha that eventually led Rittenhouse to..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:14Published
Trump Dodges Question On Kenosha Shooter [Video]

Trump Dodges Question On Kenosha Shooter

Even with four days to prepare a response, President Donald Trump ducked a question about Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who was charged with homicide in the deaths of two demonstrators in Kenosha,..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:38Published
Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse say he was wrongfully charged after 'acting in self-defense' [Video]

Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse say he was wrongfully charged after 'acting in self-defense'

Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with homicide in the shooting deaths of two protesters and the injuring of a third in Kenosha, says the 17-year-old has been wrongfully charged..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:04Published

