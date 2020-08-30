Gun owners of America comes to Kyle Rittenhouse's defense
On August 27, 2020, Gun Owners of America (GOA) Senior Vice President Erich Pratt issued a statement regarding Kyle Rittenhouse's decision to act in self-defense. It read as follows: Based upon publicly available video evidence, it appears that Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense. And despite fake news media...
Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with homicide in the shooting deaths of two protesters and the injuring of a third in Kenosha, says the 17-year-old has been wrongfully charged..