Independent media gets it wrong: 94% of COVID deaths having comorbidity factors does not prove the coronavirus is a "hoax"

NaturalNews.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
(Natural News) Most of the conservative, independent media community is publishing “bombshell” headlines over the CDC releasing “death counts” data that show 94% of COVID-19 deaths occurred among people who have comorbidity factors. See CDC source data here. This, according to many conservative and independent media outlets, is proof that the coronavirus really hasn’t killed...
