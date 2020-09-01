Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Six feet of social distancing enough to protect against coronavirus? Study shows it may not be

DNA Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire, new studies show that the novel coronavirus can travel further than six feet, kicking off concerns among the populace about the effectiveness of practical social distancing and leading to public health experts considering to draft new...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health Experts Worry Isolation, Stress And Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic Leading To Spike In Drug Abuse [Video]

Health Experts Worry Isolation, Stress And Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic Leading To Spike In Drug Abuse

New studies show sheltering in place has pushed many people struggling with anxiety, loneliness and grief to self-medicate with drugs. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
Scotland's gym-goers and swimmers return as Sturgeon eases coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Scotland's gym-goers and swimmers return as Sturgeon eases coronavirus restrictions

Fitness fans trickle back into gyms and swimming pools across Scotland, asFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon eased lockdown restrictions slightly ahead ofschedule. Liam Catling, who manages PureGym in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
No entry in metro without thermal screening: Delhi Transport Minister [Video]

No entry in metro without thermal screening: Delhi Transport Minister

Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot said that they will ensure social distancing in the metros. "We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. Thermal screening of passengers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this