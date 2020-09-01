Global  
 

Another bloody weekend for Chicago as more than 50 people shot and 10 killed

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020
(Natural News) The city of Chicago saw a bloody weekend as police recorded more than 50 shooting incidents, with 10 deaths directly resulting from these. An incident involving police officers was among the weekend shootings recorded. Two officers were wounded while engaging a suspect at a traffic stop in the Homan Square neighborhood on the...
