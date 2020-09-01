Global  
 

Florida announces ban on nursing home visits will be lifted

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he will lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes that has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.

DeSantis said he would lift the ban in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force that has met in recent weeks.

The task force recommends that homes allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, and that they wear protective gear including masks. Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents to allow the visits.

More than half of Florida facilities — 62% have not had a new onset case since Aug. 11, said Mary Mayhew, head of the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration, who led the task force.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
