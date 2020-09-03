Study: Coronavirus Antibodies May Persist for Months
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Antibodies that provide protection against COVID-19 may be viable for months after infection, according to new research from Iceland.Scientists measured the levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the blood of approximately 30,000 study participants, including 1,200 who tested...
