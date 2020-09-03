|
Facebook bans posts supporting Kyle Rittenhouse, calling him a “mass murderer” even though he acted in self-defense
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Facebook has confirmed that it will remove posts in support of Kyle Rittenhouse from the social media platform on the grounds that he is a “mass murderer.” The 17-year-old allegedly killed two people and wounded one in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after he was mobbed and attacked by rioters there. All three of his violent...
