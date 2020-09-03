Portland’s mayor admits rioters are “terrorizing families with children,” plans to move Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) Portland’s liberal mayor, Ted Wheeler, recently made a rare statement about the riots that have plagued his city nightly since May 28. Although he has shown a shocking degree of denial over the problems the city is facing previously, he finally admitted that rioters are “terrorizing families with children.” After saying in no... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

