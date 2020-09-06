Former Chief of Police: The cop-bashing New York Times just published a pro-pedophile story - and we're ok with this?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Black Lives Matter demonstrators take to streets of New York



Black Lives Matter demonstrators in New York City chanted: “If we don’t get it? Burn it down.” during a non-violent demonstration in Manhattan on Saturday (September 5th). The march was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:17 Published 8 hours ago New York Weather: CBS2 9/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PM



CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 5 at 11 p.m. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:34 Published 12 hours ago NYC Protests Remain Peaceful Saturday After Pockets Of Vandals Resurfaced Friday



Protests in New York City were peaceful Saturday, but on Friday, pockets of vandals resurfaced, causing a lot of damage; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:11 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this