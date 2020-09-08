Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





Xi told a televised assembly at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that China’s battle against COVID-19 demonstrated the strengths of its socialist system and traditional Chinese culture in stirring motivation, building consensus and pooling resources.



“We are willing to do whatever it takes to protect people’s lives!” Xi told participants, most of whom wore masks and exercised



The coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year, and the U.S and others have alleged the outbreak spread out of control because China withheld information about it. China says it acted swiftly and responsibly but has rejected calls for an independent investigation into its handling of the emergency.



China has also been a key supporter of the WHO against accusations, mainly from the U.S., that the organization is too “China-centric" in its orientation. Washington is in the process of withdrawing from the U.N. health agency, to which it still owes back dues.



Xi said China would continue to support the WHO in playing a “leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."



“All selfishness, scapegoating and confusing right and wrong will not only hurt a country and its people, but harm people of all countries," Xi said.



China itself had “helped save a great number of lives from COVID-19 around the world with concrete actions," Xi said, pointing to the export of 209,000 ventilators, 1.4 billion protective suits and 151.5 billion masks. China also... BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised China's role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organization, in a repudiation of U.S. criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party leadership.Xi told a televised assembly at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that China’s battle against COVID-19 demonstrated the strengths of its socialist system and traditional Chinese culture in stirring motivation, building consensus and pooling resources.“We are willing to do whatever it takes to protect people’s lives!” Xi told participants, most of whom wore masks and exercised social distancing The coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year, and the U.S and others have alleged the outbreak spread out of control because China withheld information about it. China says it acted swiftly and responsibly but has rejected calls for an independent investigation into its handling of the emergency.China has also been a key supporter of the WHO against accusations, mainly from the U.S., that the organization is too “China-centric" in its orientation. Washington is in the process of withdrawing from the U.N. health agency, to which it still owes back dues.Xi said China would continue to support the WHO in playing a “leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."“All selfishness, scapegoating and confusing right and wrong will not only hurt a country and its people, but harm people of all countries," Xi said.China itself had “helped save a great number of lives from COVID-19 around the world with concrete actions," Xi said, pointing to the export of 209,000 ventilators, 1.4 billion protective suits and 151.5 billion masks. China also... 👓 View full article

