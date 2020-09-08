Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised China's role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organization, in a repudiation of U.S. criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party leadership.

Xi told a televised assembly at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that China’s battle against COVID-19 demonstrated the strengths of its socialist system and traditional Chinese culture in stirring motivation, building consensus and pooling resources.

“We are willing to do whatever it takes to protect people’s lives!” Xi told participants, most of whom wore masks and exercised social distancing.

The coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year, and the U.S and others have alleged the outbreak spread out of control because China withheld information about it. China says it acted swiftly and responsibly but has rejected calls for an independent investigation into its handling of the emergency.

China has also been a key supporter of the WHO against accusations, mainly from the U.S., that the organization is too “China-centric" in its orientation. Washington is in the process of withdrawing from the U.N. health agency, to which it still owes back dues.

Xi said China would continue to support the WHO in playing a “leading role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

“All selfishness, scapegoating and confusing right and wrong will not only hurt a country and its people, but harm people of all countries," Xi said.

China itself had “helped save a great number of lives from COVID-19 around the world with concrete actions," Xi said, pointing to the export of 209,000 ventilators, 1.4 billion protective suits and 151.5 billion masks. China also...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: China's homegrown vaccine on display for the first time at a Beijing trade fair | Oneindia [Video]

Covid-19: China's homegrown vaccine on display for the first time at a Beijing trade fair | Oneindia

As the entire world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time at a Beijing trade fair this week. The vaccines have been Produced..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Demand for wooden toys jumps in Moradabad amid conflict with China [Video]

Demand for wooden toys jumps in Moradabad amid conflict with China

Artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful of their business turning around amid coronavirus pandemic. They are hopeful as government is discussing ways to boost manufacturing of Indian toys...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:56Published
Taiwan drops China from passport to avoid 'confusion' | Oneindia News [Video]

Taiwan drops China from passport to avoid 'confusion' | Oneindia News

Taiwan has issued new passports to its nationals who are fed up of being confused for Chinese, particularly in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic which originated in China's Wuhan. Taiwanese say..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

In China's Xinjiang, forced medication accompanies lockdown

In China's Xinjiang, forced medication accompanies lockdown When police arrested the middle-aged Uighur woman at the height of China's coronavirus outbreak, she was crammed into a cell with dozens of other women in a...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with China

Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with China Fed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said on Wednesday it would...
WorldNews

Planning to Quit, U.S. Says It Will Not Pay What It Owes WHO This Year

Planning to Quit, U.S. Says It Will Not Pay What It Owes WHO This Year The United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the World Health Organization (WHO) and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations...
WorldNews


Tweets about this