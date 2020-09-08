Global  
 

Trump seeks to end “critical race theory” brainwashing in federal agencies

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020
(Natural News) The Trump administration is putting an end to the “critical race theory” training that is used in federal agencies. Calling the practice “anti-American propaganda,” Trump tweeted: “This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue.” Critical race theory is defined by Harvard University legal scholars as drawing “upon a variety of critical...
Trump ends 'critical race theory' training for federal employees, calls it a 'sickness'

 The Trump administration on Friday announced that it is halting “critical race theory” training in the federal government, with White House officials...
FOXNews.com

Chris Rufo calls on Trump to end critical race theory ' cult indoctrination' in federal government

 President Trump should end the widespread practice of indoctrinating federal employees with left-wing ideas, Discovery Institute Research Fellow Chris...
FOXNews.com

Trump halts critical race theory training at federal agencies; Christians respond

 Critical race theory was trending on Twitter after President Donald Trump tweeted his plan to halt funding for federal agencies that promote it.
Christian Post


