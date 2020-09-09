Department of Energy issues emergency order to help California avoid blackouts
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () (Natural News) The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a rare, seven-day emergency order to help preserve the reliability of California’s bulk power system. The order came after the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) made a request to the DOE on September 6. The DOE’s order authorizes three natural gas-fueled power stations to operate at...
The Chicago Department of Public Health has added Kentucky to the city's emergency travel order, requiring people to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel to high-risk states or territories, while removing California and Puerto Rico from the list.