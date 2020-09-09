Global  
 

Department of Energy issues emergency order to help California avoid blackouts

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a rare, seven-day emergency order to help preserve the reliability of California’s bulk power system. The order came after the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) made a request to the DOE on September 6. The DOE’s order authorizes three natural gas-fueled power stations to operate at...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Kentucky Added To Chicago's Travel Quarantine Order; California, Puerto Rico Removed From List

Kentucky Added To Chicago's Travel Quarantine Order; California, Puerto Rico Removed From List 00:25

 The Chicago Department of Public Health has added Kentucky to the city's emergency travel order, requiring people to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel to high-risk states or territories, while removing California and Puerto Rico from the list.

