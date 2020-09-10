Global  
 

Wildfires in the West could be coordinated arson attacks, says federal law enforcement

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Wildfires continue to rage, out-of-control, in the states of Washington, Oregon and California. Wildfires have spread into populated areas east of Salem and Eugene Oregon, requiring evacuations across several communities. Twenty large wildfires have already burned out more than 476,000 acres. Federal law enforcement officers now have evidence that these fires are being...
