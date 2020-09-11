Myanmar bans flights, travel from Yangon as virus spreads Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )





Both measures, announced just hours before taking effect, will be in place until Oct. 1.



An upsurge in coronavirus cases that began in August in the western state of Rakhine has since spread to other parts of the country. Until the latest outbreak, Myanmar appeared to have largely been spared from the pandemic.



Health authorities had already ordered partial lockdowns in 29 of Yangon’s 44 townships, including 20 on Thursday. New roadblocks were set up Friday in parts of the city, with some smaller streets closed while main roads remained open. As the country’s commercial capital, Yangon is a transportation hub and transit point.



“Some might think that these rules and regulations are too restrictive," said the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. "However, if we all obeyed these restrictions strictly for two or three weeks, we can arrive at a situation when this disease would be under control.”



The Health Ministry on Friday announced 115 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 2,265, including 14 dead. The Yangon regional government said the number of locally transmitted cases there from Aug. 24 to Tuesday totaled 656.



Stay-at-home orders issued for parts of Yangon this month, and for all of Rakhine state in August, call for partial lockdowns, with limited trips such as those for food.



The Election Commission this week also banned political campaigning in the locked-down areas ahead of Nov. 8 polls.



