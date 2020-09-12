Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci says return to normal life may not be until late 2021

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Six months after most of the U.S. began locking down, coronavirus cases are on the rise in 20 states. On Friday, more than 47,000 new cases were reported, bringing the country's total number of infections to nearly 6.5 million. While more and more states are taking steps to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that it may be another year before things return to normal. Michael George takes a look at how several states are forging ahead despite the risks of the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away [Video]

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this