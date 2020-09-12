Gooey rocks deep within the San Andreas fault generate silent earthquakes, study finds Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) Seismologists have been detecting deep, silent earthquakes along the Parkfield segment of the San Andreas fault for years. These tremors occur well below the point where most seismic activity in California is recorded, leaving geologists puzzled about why they happen. Researchers from the University of Southern California and the China Earthquake Administration attempted to find... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Quake Swarm Under Salton Sea Increases Chances Of Bigger Earthquake Over Next 7 Days



A swarm of minor earthquakes underneath the Salton Sea have increased the possibility of an even stronger temblor due to its close proximity to the San Andreas Fault, according to the U.S. Geological.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:38 Published on August 12, 2020 San Diego earthquakes have Seismologists worried



A recent swarm of small earthquakes near San Diego has seismologists concerned. They say a larger one could be triggered along the San Diego fault line. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this

