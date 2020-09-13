Black children are being killed across the country – why isn't Black Lives Matter demanding justice for them?
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () (Natural News) As Black Lives Matter activists chant “say their name” in the streets while they destroy, loot, and assault, children are being shot and even killed all over the country due to an increase in violence thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement, and yet no one is saying their names. (Article by K.Winters...
