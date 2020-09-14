Global  
 

Donald Trump: Joe Biden will appease domestic terrorists, I will arrest them

NaturalNews.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued campaigning against the violent radical left rioters in America’s major cities, describing them as “domestic terrorists.” (Article by Charlie Spiering republished from Breitbart.com) “Biden’s plan is to appease the domestic terrorists. My plan is to arrest them,” Trump said as the crowd cheered. Trump accused former Vice...
