'I Don't Think Science Knows': Visiting Fires, Trump Denies Climate Change

President Trump Wades Into Climate-Change Debate During California Visit
Marissa Perlman reports on President Trump questioning climate-change science during California wildfire briefing (9-14-2020)
California gov. confronts Trump on climate change
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday told U.S. President Donald Trump global warming was driving wildfires and reminded him that 57 percent of forests in the state were under federal management.
Trump denies climate change in wildfires row
US President Donald Trump was challenged about his earlier comments that bad forest management was to blame for the US wildfires.