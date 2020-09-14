Global  
 

'I Don't Think Science Knows': Visiting Fires, Trump Denies Climate Change

NPR Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
On the other side of the country Joe Biden also addressed the fires, linking them to climate change.
News video: Trump Openly Denies Science On Climate Change

 In a briefing on the California wildfires, President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that climate change would reverse course, and rejected scientific evidence.

President Trump Wades Into Climate-Change Debate During California Visit [Video]

Marissa Perlman reports on President Trump questioning climate-change science during California wildfire briefing (9-14-2020)

California gov. confronts Trump on climate change [Video]

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday told U.S. President Donald Trump global warming was driving wildfires and reminded him that 57 percent of forests in the state were under federal management.

Trump denies climate change in wildfires row [Video]

US President Donald Trump was challenged about his earlier comments that bad forest management was to blame for the US wildfires.

Donald Trump Denies Climate Change While Being Briefed on California Wildfires: 'I Don't Think Science Knows'

 President Donald Trump participated in a briefing on the California wildfires on Monday (September 14) and he questioned the scientific findings that were...
'Is this doomsday': Biden says wildfires show Trump doesn't deserve reelection, calls him 'climate arsonist'

 Democrat Joe Biden called President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" for ignoring the science behind climate change that led to Western fires.
As fires rage, Trump has head 'in the sand': LA mayor

As fires rage, Trump has head 'in the sand': LA mayor Portland (AFP) Sept 14, 2020 Officials in West Coast states where record fires have killed 35 people accused President Donald Trump on Sunday of being in...
