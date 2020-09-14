|
DESPICABLE: Black Lives Matter terrorists show up outside of hospital to taunt cops who were shot in the head
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) After Black Lives Matter terrorists shot two law enforcement officials in the head in Compton on Saturday, other BLM terrorists showed up at the Los Angeles hospital where they were being treated to taunt the cops as they struggled for their lives following the cowardly ambush attack. (Article by Shane Trejo republished from...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this