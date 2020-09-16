Global  
 

HHS head Michael Caputo tells Americans to "buy ammunition" before election, warns that anti-Trump lunatics will launch an armed insurrection against America

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) While streaming on Facebook Live the other day, Michael Caputo, the Trump-appointed head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), told Americans that they should probably stock up on ammunition before the November election because things are about to get crazy. According to Caputo, Democrats are plotting an armed insurrection in...
