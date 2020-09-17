HopingHealth Covid symptoms: Is it a cold, flu or coronavirus? https://t.co/Rr2bPuaTEI https://t.co/4t3oSkucwt 2 minutes ago

Adrienne Barnes Covid symptoms: Is it a cold, flu or coronavirus? https://t.co/saOzV23xIu 2 minutes ago

Todd A. Atkins Covid symptoms: Is it a cold, flu or coronavirus? https://t.co/SPoNO7oE4K 2 minutes ago

Heorte Sear Covid symptoms: Is it a cold, flu or coronavirus? https://t.co/TR0icO4GHe 2 minutes ago

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Covid symptoms: Is it a cold, flu or coronavirus? https://t.co/crClfS5pGZ 3 minutes ago

Buddha aka Me 🌈🏳️‍🌈 #NHSLove #TransIsBeautiful @luthorstardis being a test centre less than 15 minutes drive from the school. The closest one any of them have app… https://t.co/0vDLBqkQpd 5 minutes ago

Patrick. RT @BBCScienceNews: Covid symptoms: Is it a cold, flu or coronavirus? https://t.co/Nkdi6rmBzx 6 minutes ago