Related videos from verified sources Hamline University Political Expert Breaks Down Trump, Biden Minnesota Visit



Christiane Cordero spoke with Hamline University political professor David Schwartz about President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Minnesota visit. Schwartz emphasizes Minnesota’s importance in the.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:48 Published 2 hours ago US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls



A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 9 hours ago Trump, Biden Hold Dueling Events In Battleground States



President Trump made another trip to the battleground state of Wisconsin Thursday night, holding a rally just hours after former Vice President Joe Biden held a CNN Town Hall-style event in another.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:08 Published 15 hours ago

