Timothy J. Shaw Scientists Discover 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In NW Saudi Arabia - along with those of horses & elephants https://t.co/2e27dIS0hV 6 hours ago Mike Scientists Discover 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In Saudi Arabia. We are all immigrants from the Middle East.… https://t.co/pFIu2XUqFy 8 hours ago jabezresourcegroup New story on NPR: Scientists Discover 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In Saudi Arabia https://t.co/Koea3GOwgC 14 hours ago JayaJulienne Ashmore Where do we come from? How did we get here? 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In Saudi Arabia https://t.co/QmpcbjctpV 14 hours ago ROBINLYNNE New story on NPR: Scientists Discover 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In Saudi Arabia https://t.co/gTYGR3SONC 14 hours ago Kelly Turberfield RT @nprscience: Scientists Discover 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In Saudi Arabia https://t.co/6qsXenIt5c 20 hours ago Albert Cahyadi Scientists Discover 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In Saudi Arabia https://t.co/XGvazTAJhX https://t.co/qgoKTeYw08 23 hours ago Jen Giacone Report for @npratc - Scientists Discover 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In Saudi Arabia https://t.co/JNxoJy8MYP 23 hours ago