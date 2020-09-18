Infanticide advocate Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies from pancreatic cancer, after decades of promoting abortions and medical violence against children Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(Natural News) Supreme Court Justice and infanticide advocate Ruth Bader Ginsburg died today at age 87, passing away “peacefully” even though over 60 million human babies have been violently murdered in America due to abortion policies that Ginsburg helped advocate across this nation. Ginsburg refused to grant millions of children their own right to die... 👓 View full article

