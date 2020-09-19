Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ken Buck: Americans are 'victims' of Nancy Pelosi's coronavirus aid 'extortion'

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview on Wednesday that the American people are the “victims” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “extortion” of coronavirus aid. (Article by Sean Moran republished from Breitbart.com) Buck spoke to Breitbart News as Pelosi continues to hold up coronavirus aid to the American...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pelosi says House will stay in session until coronavirus stimulus deal is reached [Video]

Pelosi says House will stay in session until coronavirus stimulus deal is reached

Nancy Pelosi told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that the Democrats are "committed to staying" until a coronavirus stimulus deal is reached.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate [Video]

GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate

Democrats and one Republican on Thursday defeated a GOP bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats sought far more funding. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published
No deal yet for Coronavirus aid [Video]

No deal yet for Coronavirus aid

There is no deal in sight yet for coronavirus aid in the US. Congress returned to Washington but both parties left with strong disagreements over it.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this